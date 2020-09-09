X

FERRYMAN, THOMAS

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FERRYMAN, Thomas Leroy 65, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away September 5, 2020, at home after several years of failing health. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Russell A. and Betty Ferryman. He retired from Tru Tec and spending time with his family, especially in West Virginia. Survivors include son, Rodney and caregiver, Gypsy Ferryman and grandkids, Allanmichel Ceaira and Rodney Jr. and great-grandkids, McKenzie and Kason and Micha Ferryman; his siblings, Ellen and Roger Parker, Lillian Marshall, Russell E. and Jeanette Ferryman, Kathy Conley. He attended Liberty Baptist Temple until his health kept him from attending. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 11:00AM until time of services at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Kermit Rowe officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.