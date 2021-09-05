FEZELL, Franklin Dudley



Age 67, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



August 31, 2021. Franklin was born November 10, 1953, in Greeneville, TN, the son of Franklin Dudley Fezell Sr. and Barbara Jean (Kiker) Fezell.



Franklin retired from AK Steel after 33 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsmen and he enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and snow skiing. Franklin loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and uncle, Dennis Fezell. Franklin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Fezell; son, Brian (Maria) Fezell; grandson, Brady Fezell; half sisters, Debbie (Mitchell) Cox of FL, and Kelly (Todd) Dabbs of TN; half brother, Doug Fezell of TN; step-



sister, Lynda (Steve) Reynolds of GA; aunt, Regina Kallage of Miamisburg; uncle, Dale (Jane) Kiker of FL; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Deacon Tammy Eady officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Peter Lutheran Church, 311 N. Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067.



