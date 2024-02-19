Fidler, James

Fidler, James Allen

James Allen Fidler, 76, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 in his residence. He was born in Springfield on February 18, 1947 a son of Catherine B. (Greene) and Eugene R. Fidler. He served his country two tours as a Marine in Vietnam and was enlisted in the Army National Guard for 32 years before retiring. James enjoyed the outdoors, was a loving father and grandfather. His family considered him to be a True Hero. James leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Shelly Fidler; son, Shawn (Hope) Fidler; grandchildren: Chance Fidler, Cole Lewis, Elizabeth Fidler, and Kyle Fidler; great-grandchild, Laney Lewis; sister, Judy Stoneberger; ex-wife, Sharon Fidler; best friend, Charles "Blackie" Mooney; and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to Ohio Valley Hospice and his nurse, Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Eugene "Sonny" Fidler, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

