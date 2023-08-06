Field, Celia



Celia Field, age 73 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Optimized Senior Living. She was born June 22, 1950 in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Betty Wallace. Celia is survived by her son-in-law, William Jones; sister, Shawn (John) Foley; brother, Emmanuel Wallace; granddaughter, Hanna Jones; as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Field; and daughter, Susan Jones. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Celia will be laid to rest in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com