FIELDS, Alfred A.



Alfred Aloysius Fields of Beavercreek, Ohio died on Oct 6, 2023. Al was born on June 30, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to Albertine and Aloysius Suckfield. He grew up in North Dayton, graduated from Parker Vocational High School studying Printing Arts, and worked at the Standard Register Company for forty-three years artfully preparing plates for the offset printing presses. Al married Ruth Irene Fields on September 11, 1954. They raised three children and enjoyed sixty-one years of marriage until Ruth's passing in 2016. In retirement, Al and Ruth traveled quite a bit and were especially involved as founding members of the Beavercreek Senior Center. At the Senior Center, Al was very active in fund-raising, the Strummers Ukelele Band (Dad was a roadie), and as a transportation aid assisting seniors to and from their healthcare appointments. Our wonderful Dad enjoyed photography, fishing, bowling, and growing tomatoes. Because of his passion for photography our family is blessed with a trove of photos, slides, movies, and videos of almost every major moment in our lives which we will cherish. We kids will miss Dad's gentle nature, dry wit, ability to fix anything, and unwavering support throughout our lives. Al is survived by his daughters Carol Lynn (Duke) Bonnett, Diane Patricia Ocasio, son James Alfred Fields, and grandson James Julio (Ashleigh) Ocasio. A viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Ascension Catholic Church, Kettering OH on Thursday, Oct 12 at 10AM followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Barbara Stauter, St. Paul Catholic Church, Crossroads Hospice and the extraordinary aids, nurses, and staff at Brookdale Senior Living of Englewood, Ohio for their devoted care of our Dad. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.



