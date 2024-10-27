Fields, Chrys L. "Pepper"



Chrys L Fields 65 of Fairborn,Ohio. Passed away unexpectedly Monday October 14, 2024. He was born November 18,1958 in Springfield,Ohio. Chrys was an auto mechanic and a love for cars and his family. He is survived by his family, his sisters Lesa (Ralph) Robinette, Enid Fields, Adriene Fields. He has two sons Malcom and Mason. He is proceeded in death his late son Magnum,his parents Jesse L and Christine E Fields his brother Jesse L Fields and sister Joslyn Fields Tucker. Chrys will be truly missed. Rest in peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com