Fields, Margie Nell



Margie Nell Fields, age 85, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, June 24, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, July 1, 2024, at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm, at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



