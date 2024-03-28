Fiely, Linus



On March 14, 2024, Linus Henry Fiely passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife, daughter, and son. He fought valiantly against Parkinson's cruel effects, and Linus refused to let it rob him of his dignity. He stayed strong till the end. More importantly, every person who met Linus remembers him as a wonderful man, person, and human being worth emulating. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to his caregivers from Beyond Home Care, neighbors, family, Gentiva Hospice, and friends who supported him through his final journey.



Linus was born in Fort Recovery, Ohio on August 13, 1935. He met the love of his life, Elizabeth, on a trip to NYC in 1955. They married in 1957 following his graduation from University of Dayton and commissioning as an Army Field Artillery officer.



He served assignments around the world including various Army units at Budagen, Germany; flight school at Ft. Rucker; two tours in Vietnam as an OV-1 "Mohawk" pilot; Ohio State University for his master's degree; Battalion Commander at Ft. Sill; Professor of Military Science at Auburn University; and Community Commander in Neu Ulm, Germany. Linus ultimately retired as a Colonel in 1986 after his final assignment as the Army liaison officer to the Marines in Quantico.



Linus served as an Assistant Principal at Auburn High School after his retirement from the military. Linus and Liz moved to their new home in Stillwaters on Lake Martin in 1989. They returned to Auburn in 2019.



Linus is survived by his wife Liz; children Diane, and David (Tam); two grandsons, Jonathan (Jennifer) and Mark (Alana); five great-grandchildren, Iris, Corvin, Piper, Winnie, and Mina; and his brother Bob.



There will be a viewing from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Auburn on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and a funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Linus will be buried at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, we might suggest a donation to Parkinson.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation



