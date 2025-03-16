Figgers, Donald Earl



Donald Earl Figgers, age 64, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, March 3, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



