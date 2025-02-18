Figgers, Dorothy

Dorothy Mae Figgers, age 89, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am - 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

