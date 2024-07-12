Fightmaster, Debra

Fightmaster (Raines), Debra Jean



Debra Jean Fightmaster, age 70, of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Employed at the City of Hamilton Clerk of Courts and later at Walmart for many years. Survived by her husband, Rev. Jonathan Fightmaster; her father, Charles "Hoppy" Raines; three children, Doug (Denise) Fightmaster, Kim (David) Hayse, and Tim Fightmaster; eight grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Bridge Church of the Nazarene, 308 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Bridge Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences and full obituary at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



