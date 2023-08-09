Filbrun, Daniel P.



Daniel P. Filbrun, age 97, of Eaton and formerly of West Manchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center. He was born near Eldorado on April 14, 1926 to the late Emerson and Catherine (Rogers) Filbrun and lived in Monroe Township most of his life. He attended Monroe Central School in West Manchester, leaving in the spring of his sophomore year (1942) to take over farming for his father due to his father's loss of eyesight. Daniel was a farmer and retired in 1991 as Maintenance Supervisor from Lewisburg Container after 17 years. He was a member of the Castine Church having served in numerous positions. Also a member of Czech Club of Dayton, lifetime member of the NRA, served as Special Deputy for Preble County Sheriff's Department from 1971-1980, former member and President of Preble-Montgomery Chapter of NFO and a supporter of Youth for Christ for many years, former member of Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Society, Edelweiss German Club, Eintracht Singing Society, Trotwood Super Seniors and Good Samaritan North Cancer Support Group. He developed, owned and operated Filbrun's Pond for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed farming, people, dancing and lived life to the fullest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Willodean (Commons) Filbrun in 2004; infant brother, Roger Martin in 1924; son-in-law Chuck Eakins in 2013; stepdaughter Eileen Schirmer in 2020; and step grandson Brandon Schirmer in 2022. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Barbara J. (Muntz Johnson) Filbrun; children: Shirley Kay (Dale) Wright, Douglas A. (Ruth) Filbrun and Jeanette Eakins; stepchildren: Karen Balsley (Mark Walworth), Kathleen (Larry) Wilkins and John Johnson; 2 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 10 step great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Castine Church, 624 US 127, Arcanum, OH. Burial will follow at Castine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Youth for Christ of Miami Valley, PO Box 266, Greenville, OH 45331. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com