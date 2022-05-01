FINCHUM, Joan Y.



77, of South Charleston, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born in Springfield on March 1, 1945, the daughter of Gilbert and Vivian (West) Getz. Joan was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed



numerous vacations with her family, socializing with friends and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Lisa (James) Sayers of Springfield, Tricia Finchum of Springfield, Ohio, and Mark A. Finchum of South Charleston; step-daughter, Cathie Finchum of London, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brock, Tecumseh, Stetson and Bailey; three brothers, Ron (Mary) Getz, Garry (Linda) Getz and Steve (Rita) Getz; her wonderful caregiver Deb Freeze. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Roy in 2018.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the funeral home with her brother,



Pastor Steve Getz officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice.

