Finfrock, Janet

Janet E. Finfrock, 74, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2024. She was born in Union County, Ohio on March 22, 1950, the daughter of the late Samuel and Alice (Chapman) Maynard. Janet worked as a waitress for Bob Evans on Leffel Lane for 17 years, retiring in 2013. She previously worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Archer, Florida Fire Department and as a school crossing guard also in Archer. She is survived by her son, Gary (Jonita) Pierce; sisters and brother, Louella (Tom) Baldwin, Ruth (Frank) Brown, Gloria (Wayne) Reynolds, Samuel Maynard, Karen (Mike) Andrews, Stephanie (Jeff) Matheson, David (Shirley) Colwell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Pierce; and daughter, Bobbi Jo Arnold. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Oval Shelter House in Snyder Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com

