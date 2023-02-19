FINFROCK, John W.



77, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He was born on March 2, 1945, in Troy, OH, the son of the late Glen and Eda Finfrock. John was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong supporter of the Clark County Fair. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard



"Dick" and David Finfrock. John is survived by his wife of 57 years Dorthea "Dottie" Finfrock; children Bryan (Missy) Finfrock, Robin (Eric) Swigart and Mike (Shannon) Finfrock; sister-in-law Vivian Finfrock; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor John will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



