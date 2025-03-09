Fink, Judith L.



Judith L. Finke (nee Kennerk) passed away March 6, 2025. Judy grew up in Fort Wayne, IN and was a proud Purdue grad and Hoosier. She moved to Dayton first as a buyer for Rike's Department Store and then in a sales support role for NCR, training teams on the newest equipment. In 1969, she married Pete and devoted the next 55 years to her family, her faith, and her community. Judy was a lifelong learner with exceptional curiosity researching family genealogy, taking classes at UD, self-teaching many topics through visits to libraries, and explorations through her many travels. Judy was an active member of the Church of the Holy Angels and School dedicating countless hours to efforts big and small including leadership of a church restoration, creating new fundraising ideas, and making handmade dolls for the annual Mission Day party and raffle. She was a devoted member of the Christ Child Society of Dayton and the Women's Board at Dayton Children's Hospital serving in many leadership roles over the years. She was an amazing friend, mother and neighbor, making sure all felt welcome, ready to provide compassionate encouragement, or that bit of advice one didn't know they needed to hear. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her! Judy is preceded in death by her husband R. Peter Finke, her parents H. Hugh and Helen Kennerk, her sister Hannah Wilson, brothers John, Timothy, and Daniel Kennerk. In-laws Dorothy Westbrock, Ruthie and Peter King, Harry and Pat Finke, Martha and Robert Faulhaber, Jack and Mary Kay Finke, Janet Russell, Robert and Fran Finke, J. Robert Schiller, and Richard Wilson. She is survived by her children Rachel Chambers (Mike), Sarah Finke, Richard Finke (Mercedes), and Kathleen Finke. Grandchildren Mercedes Finke San Roman, Michael Chambers, and Santiago Finke San Roman. Brothers Harry Kennerk (Linda), Steve Kennerk(Carol) and Tom Kennerk. Sister-in-laws Mary Ann Henz, Sue Schiller, Carol Finke, Sue Finke, Anne Kennerk, Sally Kennerk, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am Wednesday March 12 at Church of the Holy Angels. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Child Society of Dayton or Harry F. Finke Sr. & Hildegarde Finke Memorial Scholarship at University of Dayton.



