Finley, Bruce



Bruce A. Finley, age 79, formerly of Germantown, passed away Nov. 24, 2024. Born in Dayton, OH to the late Cloyd and Mildred (Peck) Finley, Bruce graduated from Germantown High School, class of 1963 and attended Trinity Church in New Lebanon. He served his country in the US Army, after returning from military service, he attended Sinclair College before working as a dental tech, and eventually retired from HAS imaging. He had a passion for all types of cars, mainly old and muscle cars, he enjoyed watching car races, as well as photography & music, especially the Beach Boys. Along with his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his best friend Chuck Bertke. He is survived by his honorary brother and sisters who have considered him family for the past 35 years: Linda (Carl) Whitener, Michael (Joan) Bertke, Lois (Jack) Requarth, Wanda (Mike) Murphy, Patty Isaacs, and numerous honorary nieces, nephews. Visitation will be held at 10:30am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am, Thurs. Dec. 5, 2024 at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Bruce will be buried with his parents following the service at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon.. Online condolences can be made at ww.arpprootfh.com



