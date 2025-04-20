Finley, John

Finley Sr., John Henry



John Henry Finley Sr., age 79, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, April 11, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 25, 2025 at Germantown Pike Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am  11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



