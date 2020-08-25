FINNEY, Betty

FINNEY (Newcomb), Betty Lou Betty Lou (Newcomb) Finney, age 88, of Camden, OH, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home with loving family by her side. She was born in Franklin, OH, on February 7, 1932, to the late Gertrude "Alice" (Smith) and Clifford John Newcomb. She married Ralph L. Finney and raised a daughter and 3 sons. As an L.P.N. with Pharmacology, she worked 16 years in CCU and ICU at the Middletown Regional Hospital and retired in 1994. Betty was a Charter Member of the Smiling Grandmother's Club and also served as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years and a 4-H advisor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 1986; a son, James in 1988; brothers, Raymond, Harold, Edward and Robert Newcomb; sisters, Hilda Mason and Audrey Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Sue Finney; sons, Timothy (Terry) Finney, and Paul Dean Finney; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mildred Helton; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 10 - 11 a.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home,6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bob Shannon, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. If desired memorial contributions, may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

