Finney, Kenneth L.



Kenneth L. Finney of London was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at The Gables of Marysville.



Born in Springfield, Ohio on June 30, 1931, he was a son of Howard and Katherine (Mitchell) Finney. Kenneth graduated from Springfield High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Kenneth was a retail furniture salesman and store manager for 45 years. He retired as store manager from Emoff's in Centerville in 1996. He was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in London.



Surviving is his son Craig L. (Alison) Finney of Marysville and several nieces and nephews, of whom he was especially fond. Also, his brother-in-law James (Barbara) Gilbert.



Preceding him in death were his parents, wives Patricia in 2005, Diana in 2021, and Shirley in 2022; brothers Roger Finney, Wallace Finney, and sister Pauline Van Horn.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Oakwood Village, The Gables, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Bella Care Hospice, and nieces Tracy Horton and Linda Hollon for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Kenneth.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 180 West Center Street, London, with Pastor Lee Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services Thursday.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



