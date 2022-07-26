FINSTER, James Stine



James Stine Finster, age 72, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



Jim was born to the late Alfred and Mary (Varner) Finster on November 23, 1949, in Weston, West Virginia. Survived by wife, Ronna, daughter, Jamie Foust (Brian), son, Scott Finster, sister, Virginia Lotz (Bob), brother, John Finster (Jane), 3 grandchildren, T. J. Foust, Preston, and Skyla Finster.



A Celebration of Life to honor Jim will be July 28, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church at 5550 Munger Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Service 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM. No flowers please. Donations to the Dayton Food Bank.

