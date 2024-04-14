Fippin, William C.



Dr. William Clinton Fippin, 94, was welcomed to Heaven on April 8, 2024 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH. Bill was born on September 1,1929 in Columbus, OH to Clinton and Audrey (Yarrington) Fippin. He was joined by his brother James in 1931 and sister Audrey Lou in 1938. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Garcelon) Fippin; they were married on August 16, 1952. He graduated from the Ohio State University Medical School in 1955. Bill served in the U.S. Army in Atlanta, GA from 1956-1958 and then moved to Springfield, OH where he was in Family Practice for many years. He was the Medical Director at The Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield for 20+ years and then worked at Community Hospital Occupational Health until finally retiring in his 80's.







As well as being a dedicated physician, Bill was a master woodworker, gardener, musician, gun collector, avid reader and dog lover. He and Pat built a beautiful home outside South Vienna and had many wonderful years together there. Bill loved family gatherings; he and Pat hosted many holidays and get-togethers. He and Pat also enjoyed traveling. They visited Canada, England, Scotland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. They also visited many cities across the U.S. for medical conventions and took their children on wonderful family vacations.



Bill took great pride in his loving and loyal family. He is survived by his four children: Kristin (James) Ries, Horicon WI; William (Christine) Fippin, South Charleston, OH; Kimberly (George) Hoessly, Columbus, OH; and James (Elaine) Fippin, Wadsworth, OH. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Karianne (James) Strassburg, Germantown, WI; Amy (Travis) Heller, Colgate, WI; Sarah (Ryan) Erlewine, Dayton, OH; Emelie Fippin, Wadsworth, OH; and one grandson, Khristofer (Lexi) Casey, Springfield, OH. He has four great-grandsons, Eli & Evan Strassburg, William & Lukas Heller and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Erlewine. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law Diane DeMuth and Carolyn Fuscaldo and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia, his parents, his brother Jim and sister Audrey Lou McAllister, niece Lori Davis, brothers-in-law James DeMuth, Thomas Fuscaldo, and Terry McAllister as well as other relatives and friends. Bill was looking forward to seeing them all again.



Bill and Pat were longtime and faithful members of Central United Methodist in Springfield and later members of the United Church of South Vienna. A memorial service will be held later this summer at the Church of the Master in Westerville, OH. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





