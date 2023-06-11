Fischer, James C. "Jim"



James C. (Jim) Fischer, Ph.D., was born in Dayton, OH, on 10/16/1946 and passed away on 5/22/2023 at age 76 in Los Angeles, CA. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School (1964), the University of Dayton (1968), and Antioch University (1972). After moving to California in 1972, Jim taught for a few years at University of Redlands, then later at Phoenix University. He loved to travel and hike, especially in the mountains of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence J. and Margaret (Grusenmeyer) Fischer; nephew, Eric Hessinger; and brother-in-law, Harry Berliner. Survivors include sisters, Carolyn Berliner and Susan Spacht (John); nephew, Doug Hessinger (Coleen); and dear friend and companion, Melinda Levinson. Jim will be laid to rest at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, CA. Arrangements handled by Los Angeles Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be given to Chaminade-Julienne High School (www.cjeagles.org). Condolences and memories may be shared with family at smspacht@sbcglobal.net.

