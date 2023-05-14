Fischer, Katherine

Fischer (Hogan), Katherine "Kay"



Katherine "Kay" (Hogan) Fischer of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 30, 1935 to James Philip Hogan and Anne (Kennedy) Hogan. Upon the death of her father, she moved to Hamilton in 1949. Kay was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School and had attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. In St. Peter's Church of Hamilton, she was united in marriage to Daniel B. Fischer. Kay had been active in our community and had worked for the Hamilton Journal News, Beckett Paper Company, Badin High School for a Fund Raising Drive and later worked along with her husband, Daniel B. Fischer, in his law firm. She was a member of the Auxiliary to the Butler County Bar Assn., Junior Woman's League and the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Kay leaves behind her husband, Dan Fischer; a daughter, Julie Fischer; two sons, Daniel Fischer Jr. and wife, Jackie and John Hogan Fischer and wife, Mindy; grandchildren, Luke, Ted, Katie, Sam and Emma Fischer; step-brother, William Clements and wife, Paula; other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, step-father, Albert Clements and step-brother, Thomas Clements. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to The Alzheimer's Assoc.. Services are private. Colligan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

