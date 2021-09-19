FISCUS-AWAN,
Penny Lynn
49, of Springfield, passed away September 9, 2021, following several years of failing health. She was born June 10, 1972, in Wayne, Michigan. Penny had a special love for her caring dog Rowdy. Survivors include her parents, Deborah and Dennis Taylor; a sister, Alicia (Greg) Reichert and nieces, Jenna
Newman, Haley Coop and
Abby Reichert. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Coop. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at
