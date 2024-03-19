Fisher, Bruce Stephen



Bruce Stephen Fisher, age 81 of West Chester, OH was called home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2024.







Bruce was born on July 1, 1942 in Waukegan, IL to Cedric Stephen Fisher and Wanda Avis (Ferguson) Fisher.







He spent his childhood in Ellendale, MN and Defiance, OH. After graduating from Ayersville, OH High School in 1960, he attended Defiance College, where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and was known on campus for his many pranks! It was fate that his freshman roommate was David Gynn, who introduced his sister, Barbara Gynn to Bruce, where there was an instant connection. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in May of 1965, and 3 months later, married Barbara.







Bruce followed in his father's footsteps and began his insurance career in 1965 with the General Adjustment Bureau in Toledo, OH. His career was placed on hold in November of 1966, when he was drafted by the United States Army, where he was stationed in South Korea until August of 1968. He returned home from his service, just in time to celebrate his 3rd wedding anniversary with Barbara.







Bruce began his 40-year career with The Cincinnati Insurance Company in 1970 as a Claims Adjuster. During his tenure, he attained his AIC and CPCU, holding many positions of increasing responsibility in the Claims Department. Bruce retired in December of 2010, as Vice President, Manager of Home Office Claims.







Bruce was a dedicated Christian and an active member of the United Methodist Church. He spent many years on the finance committee and was very involved with church activities, food drives, and small groups. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and with the Men of Faith.







He was an avid sports fan and loved the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Bruce held season tickets to both for many decades and shared his enthusiasm with his children. He enjoyed working with his hands and always had a project at home that usually involved staining or painting. However, his greatest passion was tending to his pristine lawn.







Bruce was very appreciative of the first responders in his community and in retirement served as Treasurer on the West Chester Citizens Police Academy. He enjoyed "ride-alongs" with the officers and participated in late night check points. Bruce was also an active member on the West Chester Township Zoning Board.







His greatest love of all was his family. Bruce always put his family first and adored his children and grandchildren. He loved attending their sporting events and school activities. Bruce and Barbara were married for over 58 wonderful years and traveled the world in retirement. His favorite vacation spot was Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where the family vacationed for over 40 years. He cherished family time cooking at the grill and taking his grandsons fishing.







Bruce is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Barbara (Gynn) Fisher; Son, Steven Fisher (Angela); Daughter, Sherry Fisher (Brian); Grandsons, Ryan Fisher (Lauren), Joe Fisher; Great Granddaughter, Payton Fisher; Sister, Juanita Achterberg (Gus); Brother, Dennis Fisher (Janis); Brother-In-Law, David Gynn (Patricia); and many nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.







Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024



Spring Grove Funeral Home - Tri-County



(Across from Oak Hill Cemetery-Glendale)



11285 Princeton Pike



Cincinnati, OH 45246







Visitation hours 10:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m.



Celebration of Life Service 12:00 p.m.



Luncheon to follow







In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bruce to:



-Parkinsons Support and Wellness Program Cincinnati



www.parkinsoncincinnati.org



-Dave Parker Cobra 39 Foundation



www.daveparker39foundation.com



