Fisher, Constance

Fisher (Robertson), Constance Winnie "Connie"



Constance (Connie) Fisher, of Otterbein, Lebanon, Ohio, in her one hundredth year, went to dwell in her heavenly home on April 26, 2024. She was born, September 3, 1923 in Bar Harbor, Maine, the only child of George and Dorothy (Hopkins) Robertson.



She met Army Captain James D. Fisher of Hamilton, Ohio while he was stationed at the Army Transportation Corps base in Searsport, Maine. They were married April 12, 1946. They made their home in Hamilton and raised two children, Susan, and Jim.



At Grace United Methodist Church, she became secretary to four pastors in twelve years before becoming executive secretary at the Hamilton Board of Education.



Nearing her ninetieth year, she made the decision to live at Otterbein Senior Living while she was still able to enjoy the surroundings, meet new people, volunteer, and participate in all Otterbein has to offer



Mrs. Fisher is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jerry) Parker of Oak Park, lL; grandson, Josh (Lynsey) Parker great grands Louisa and Samuel of Olympia, WA; grandson Brad (Danielle) Parker great grands Skylar, Maisey and Asher of Portland, OR.; son, Jim (Sheila) Fisher of Lebanon, OH; grandson Ben (Megan) Fisher great grands Jack and Dylan of Birmingham, Ml; granddaughter Julia (Travis) Hall great grands Nolan, Thatcher and Amelia of Blacksburg VA; grandson Dan (Katie) Fisher great grands Madeline and Owen of Roanoke, VA. Preceding her in death was her husband, Jim Fisher, who died in 1997 and her parents, George, and Dorothy Robertson.



Connie never lost her love for and her pride in her home state of Maine and many have enjoyed her personally written itinerary entitled "Toolin' up the Coast of Maine with an old Mainiac". ln accordance with her wishes, her remains will be, in her words "scattered to the winds from Cadillac Mt overlooking Bar Harbor where they will repose in peaceful harmony with the dust of the ages" Also in her words: "There are two Maine expressions which sum up my life: "wicked good" and "finest kind!"



A Gathering of Celebration will be held at Otterbein Senior Living, Lebanon, OH in the LEC Wilson Room on May 18 at 2:00 PM. Dr. Reverend Randy Stearns of Grace United Methodist Church in Hamilton, OH will be officiating.



