Fisher, Frank "Gene"



Frank "Gene" Fisher, age 95 passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. He was born near Jacksonburg (Butler County) Ohio July 13, 1929, to Frank and Naomi Schul Fisher. He served in the United States Air Force 1951-1955 as a finance supervisor. Gene retired as a vice president of Bank One of Middletown in 1992. He was a past president of: Cincinnati Chapter of Bank Administrator Institute, Butler County Bankers Association, South Main Chapter of Prism, Middletown Salvation Army Advisory Board and was a Middletown Hospital volunteer since 1992.



He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1947, Miami Jacobs College in 1949 and banking schools; University of Virginia in 1965 and University of Wisconsin in 1971.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 63 years, Lois Jane (Smith) Fisher in August 2013, and his son, Jeffrey Eugene Fisher of New Carlisle in 2015.



He is survived by his daughter, Mary Frances (William) Cahill of Glendale, Ohio and grandchildren, Liam Eugene Cahill and Fiona Mabel Cahill.



Visitation will be 10:00 am-11:00 am on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Military honors with the United States Air Force.



