FISHER, Geneva Mae McCauley



Passed away on December 28, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Harrison Co. to Walter Henry and Flossie Mae McCauley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 43 yrs., Harold Dwight Fisher, of Dayton, OH, her husband of 19 yrs., James Thomas Wornall, their daughter, Anna Owens Wornall Mann, a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Russell Stephens, and a brother and sister-in-law, James Lewis and Lois McCauley, all of Cynthiana, KY.



She is survived by her son, Edward Thomas "Butch" Wornall, 3 grandchildren; Susan Wornall (Rubin) Wiley, Leslie Wornall (Steve) McGraw, Whitney (Jerome) Turner, Carrie Mann, and James Mann, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



Geneva graduated from Buena Vista HS in Harrison Co. and attended Spencerian Business College in Louisville. During WWII she traveled with her husband, living in Arizona, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington, finally settling in Cynthiana where they raised 2 children.



In 1963 Geneva remarried and moved to Dayton. She received clinical pastoral education at Kettering Medical Center where she was Staff Chaplain when she retired.



In 2008 she moved to Lexington and resided at Hartland Hills Retirement Community where she held chapel services and served as resident ambassador. She was also a volunteer for the Hope Center.



Geneva was an elder at Centerville SDA Church and at her death a member of the Lane Allen SDA Church in Lexington.



Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home by Andrew Schmidt with visitation at 12:00 P.M. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.



Memorials made to the Hope Center of Lexington are appreciated. View and sign the guestbook at



www.warefuneralhome.com