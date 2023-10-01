Fisher, Marian

Fisher (Bray), Marian Leigh



Marian Leigh Fisher, of Troy, Ohio, passed away September 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Dorothy Bray, brothers Nolan and Michael Bray, nephew Lee Shroyer and niece Tina Smith. She is survived by daughter Kellie (Donald) Murphy of Troy, son Joseph Marshall of Miamisburg, grandson Henry Murphy, and sister Amanda Cook of Mobile, Alabama.



Marian was born February 19, 1957 in Mobile, Alabama and graduated from Theodore High School class of 1975. She was a wonderful person who never knew a stranger. To know Marian meant that many spent so many moments of laughter in her company. She graduated from Dayton Barber College and worked at Jim's Barber shop in Kettering, Ohio for 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her children, music, and lovingly adored her only grandson. She was a loyal friend to many. She will be deeply missed.



Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, October 6, 2023 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank Troy Rehabilitation Center and Cherish Hospice for all of their care and support.



Condolences can be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



