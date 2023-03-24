Fisher, Patricia

Fisher (Harry), Patricia Ruth



Patricia R. Fisher, 93 passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023. She was born in Dayton, 1929, the daughter of Russell Harry and Alma Mote. She was a long time resident of Vandalia, Ohio and worked at Ken's Pharmacy for over 40 years. She is survived by two sons, John Himes and wife Evelyn of Tipp City. Richard Himes and wife Lesley of Hereford Arizona. Grandchildren Jason, Justin, Michelle, Courtney, Whitney, Chris and Breanna. She was preceded in death by daughter Nicole Rene' Fisher. Husband Marvin L Fisher and son Scott Himes. She left behind many friends who she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on March 28, 5pm to 7pm at United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Hospice.

