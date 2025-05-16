Fisher, Robert "Robbie"



Robert "Robbie" Douglas Fisher, age 52 of Mount Orab, passed away at Mercy Health Clermont Hospital on Monday, May 12, 2025. Robbie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 26, 1972 to Ronald L. Gabbard and Wanda (Hatfield) Jefferies. He loved rocking on the porch, trains, cows, tractors, semi's, cycles, and watching his TV shows such as The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Popeye and the Flintstones. Robbie enjoyed going on cycle rides with his dad, going to the ocean, and playing his various instruments. Robbie was a kind soul, and he loved and hugged everybody he met. Robbie is survived by his parents, Jerry and Wanda Jefferies; aunts, Betty, Lela (Clifford), Margie, Tina (Vernon), Brenda (Andy), Janice (Glenn), Mary (Michael) and Debbie (Bill); uncles, James and William; cousins, Missy and Chris (Rick); and many others who he loved and who loved him. Robbie was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Goldie Richardson; uncles, Russel Gadd, Lonzo Hatfield and John Richardson; aunt, Evelyn Hatfield; and cousin, James Short. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church, 1321 Pater Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. The Funeral service will be held the following day at Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM with Denny Matheny officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made towards an Autism Research Group of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com