Fisher, Shirley

Fisher (Back), Shirley Jean



Shirley Jean Fisher, age 85, of Englewood, a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and sister, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 3, 2025. She was a Surgical Technician for Good Samaritan Hospital for many years before she retired. Shirley enjoyed cross stitching and shopping. Her family would say she was a social butterfly and loved people. Above all, she was a phenomenal woman, who loved spending time with her family. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband: Floyd "Fish" E. Fisher, sons: Shane (Karen) Fisher, Eric (Jeff Mascari) Fisher, daughter: Cindy (Stan) Feltner, siblings: Eddie (Jenny) Back, Glenda Milburn, & Janet (Karen) Back, special neighbors: Lori and Chris Shewman, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her mother: Beatrice (Lee) Back, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and brother-in-law: Dean Milburn. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00  7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Service will take place at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 8, 2025, with entombment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research (1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212) or the American Cancer Society (4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



