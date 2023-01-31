FISHER, Susan K.



Age 71, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Ohio State Medical Center. She was born August 21, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Ethel (Jewell) Fisher. Susan was a huge Ohio State Buckeye football and Bengal's fan. She enjoyed playing bingo, going out to eat and hanging out with friends. Susan is survived by a sister, Teresa Fisher; step-sisters: Louise Taylor (Ivan), Waleka Hetico (Tim) and Billie Blazer (Joe); an aunt: Betty Doughty; a special niece and nephew: Ella and Jameson Sanders; three dear friends: Renee, Wanda and Dottie; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Susan is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, William Hixon; stepsister, Sandra Dixon; aunt and uncle Sylvia and Obie. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



