FITCH, Eileen M.



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

