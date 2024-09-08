Breaking: Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day crash in Greene County

Fitch, Martin

Obituaries
Sept 8, 2024
Fitch, Martin D.

Martin D. "Marty" Fitch, 73, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away in his home on Thursday evening, August 29, 2024. A celebration of Marty's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2024 in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

