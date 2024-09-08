Fitch, Martin D.



Martin D. "Marty" Fitch, 73, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away in his home on Thursday evening, August 29, 2024. A celebration of Marty's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2024 in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





