Fitzgerald, Rebecca

Fitzgerald (Cromwell), Rebecca

age 74, passed away March 19, 2025.

Family and Friends Gathering: Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at Porter and Son Funeral Directors, Campton, Kentucky, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6:00 P.M. with Bro. Bryon Spencer officiating. porterandsonfd.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter & Son Funeral Directors

769 East Main Street

Campton, KY

41301

https://www.porterandsonfd.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

