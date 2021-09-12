FITZPATRICK, Becky

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 61, of Brookville, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Janice Baker and by an infant son, Matthew Wright. Becky is survived by her husband of 16 years, Tad Fitzpatrick; sons, Jason (Jenny) Guillozet and Joshua (Dana) Guillozet; grandchildren, Tevan, Mikayla and Chase; great-grandchildren, Layla and Kayden; sisters, Chris Applegate and Lisa Baker; brother, Randy Baker and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Mon., Sept. 13 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held 10 am Tue., Sept. 14 at The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Rd. Brookville. If desired, donations may be made to The Ridge Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

