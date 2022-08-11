FITZWATER, Michael L.



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on July 20, 1946, the son of Gordon and Florence (Weber) Fitzwater. He was a 1966 graduate of Garfield High School. E-3 Fitzwater, US Navy, served his country with honor during the Vietnam War. For 28 years Mike was employed at Mosler Safe Company and later he became a real estate agent until his retirement. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Vickie (Fowler) Fitzwater; two sons, Michael R. and Tiffani Fitzwater and Corey and Mandi Fitzwater: five grandchildren, Logan, Brayden, Maycie, Liam and Mila; sister, Janet and Terry Martin; and brother, Gregory and Marcie Fitzwater. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM followed by 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church and burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Joseph Church. Online condolences to



www.colliganfuneralhome.com