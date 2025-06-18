Fitzwater, Ronald C. "Andy"



Fitzwater, Ronald C. "Andy" passed away peacefully June 15, 2025. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 1, 1939 to Clarence and Evelyn (Crellin) Fitzwater along with his twin brother Donald "Amos". He was a 1959 graduate of South High School and was employed by Kelsey-Hayes, Speco Division Steel Products for 32 years and International Harvester Company for 5 years. He was an umpire, along with his twin brother Amos, for 24 years then in 1985 transitioned to coaching as Kenton Ridge High School's assistant baseball coach where he remained for 40



years, serving under Head Coaches Tom Randall and Aaron Shaffer. He was inducted into the Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame and also the Miami Valley Baseball Hall of Fame and most recently had his number retired at Kenton Ridge High School (#18). He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St Raphael Catholic Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and truly cherished all of his family. He also loved his KR family and Cougar Nation through his many years of coaching. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him! He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carolyn (Sheridan) Fitzwater; Children, Tom (Lana) Fitzwater of Wichita, Kansas, Greg (Missy) VanVelzor, Jennifer (Jon) Wilson and Stephen (Vanessa) VanVelzor of Springfield; Grandchildren, Tatum and Adelaide Fitzwater, Liam and Landry Dean, Mandy (Scott) Holbrook, Ryan (Brandon), Jared, Casey, Tanner (Grace), Camden VanVelzor; and Great Grandchildren, Griffin and Regan Holbrook. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Nick, Larry and Amos Fitzwater and sister Rose Steiger. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Raphael Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Kenton Ridge Athletic Boosters.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com