Flack, April

April R. Flack, 52, of Springfield, passed away May 9, 2024 in her home. She was born December 4, 1971 in Springfield. April enjoyed being a member of The Machinist Club. Her daughter and son, Amberlyn and Jack Sharpe, will host a celebration of April's life on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at shelter house s-7 at Snyder Park. It's near the children's garden. The service will begin at 5:00 pm, followed by food. All friends and family of April are welcome and will receive a more detailed obituary in the program to take home with them. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

