Flanagan, Florence Louise



age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed from this world on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church, at 11am on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Inurnment at Calvary cemetery to follow. Friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects as we celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who touched so many lives with her kindness, passion, and dedication to family, friends, and community. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



