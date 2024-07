Flanagan, Mike Fennessy



Mike of Largo, FL formally from Kettering, OH passed peacefully away on June 3 2024. Mike is survived by his sister, Peggie (Jim) Schriner. Other deceased family, parents George & Alice, sister Kim, brother Pat. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July10, from 4pm-7pm at FLANAGAN'S PUB, 101 E Stewart St, Dayton. A memorial contribution may be made to WE CARE ARTS, 3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com