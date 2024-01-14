Flatter, Betty L.



Betty L. Flatter of North Port, FL. Passed away on January 4, 2024. Betty was born in Darke County, OH, on August 5, 1927, to Royal and Zola (Zimmer) Poppaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother (Dyer) and two sisters (Mary Alice and JoAnn). She is survived by her daughter, Jane Gabbard of Beavercreek, OH and her son, Mark Rea (Debra) of North Port, FL.



Betty was a 1945 graduate of New Madison High School in Darke County, OH and a 1948 graduate of Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton, OH. She worked several years for two Dayton area surgeons and retired in 1986 after 14 years of duty at Miami Valey Hospital.



Internment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Darke County, OH. A private service for the family to be held at a later date.



