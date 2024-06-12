FLAUTE, Jerome



FLAUTE, Jerome "Jerry", age 83, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024. He is survived by his Daughter; Stephanie Flaute and her husband Stuart Gethner, Brothers; Gene (Suzanne) Flaute, Ned (Sue) Flaute, Norman (Virginia) Flaute, Russ (Keena) Flaute, Doug (Dawn) Flaute, Sisters; Donna (Jeff) Koch, Doris Ryan, and Debbie (Gary) Eifert. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Kettering where he was an Alumni of Chaminade High School and University of Dayton. His commitment extended beyond his hometown, as he dedicated six years of service to the Air National Guard. Jerry was a true entrepreneur, having owned and operated several successful businesses, including a car wash, muffler shop, garage door business, and serving as a car salesman. He left an everlasting mark on those he served and the community he loved. In his final years, Jerry found comfort and companionship at Bethany Village. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, whether as a friend, family member, or colleague.



