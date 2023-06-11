Flaute, Thomas Joseph



Flaute, Thomas Joseph age 64 passed away Tuesday April 25th, 2023. Tom is survived by his mother, Joan Flaute Hill; siblings, Sue Robinson (John), Diane Iannarino (Doug), Karen Timmer (Steve), Rob Flaute (Kim), Mike Flaute (Sue) and 12 Nieces and Nephews. He was a retired Tool Maker from Delphi. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA 8172 Washington Church Rd Washington Township, OH 45458. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

