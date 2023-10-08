Fleischauer, Frederick Ralph



Frederick Ralph Fleischauer, born November 1, 1949, passed away on October 6, 2023 at the age of 73. Fred was a long-time hairdresser based in Dayton, Ohio for most of his life, interrupted by a period in Las Vegas as personal hairdresser to singer Phyllis McGuire and the McGuire Sisters. Most recently, he worked at a variety of assisted living homes northeast of Atlanta. He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Herbert Fleischauer and Charlotte Cloppert Fleischauer, and by his sister Connie. He is survived by his husband, Steven D. Miller of Johns Creek, Georgia. No services are planned.



