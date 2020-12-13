X

FLEMING, Effie

FLEMING (Blakely), Effie Mae "Pat"

Age 97, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital due to

complications following surgery to repair a broken femur.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, friends will be received by

invitation only at the ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING, OHIO, on December 17, 2020, from 6:00-7:00pm with services following at 7:00pm. Viewing of the services will be available on youtube.com through the Routsong Funeral Home channel via livestream. Please click on Effie Fleming approximately 10 minutes before the start of the service. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

