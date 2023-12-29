Flinn, Donald E. "Buck"



Donald Eugene Flinn, a lifetime educator and Ohio resident, died on December 26, 2023 at the age of 91, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his brothers Arthur and Edward Flinn. Donald (Buck) is survived by his wife; Margaret (Peg) Flinn; his son Bret Flinn, and his two grandchildren Charles Flinn and Erin Carpenter (Flinn). Donald was born in Sidney, Ohio on August 14,1932 to Norris and Nellie Flinn. He graduated from Houston High School in 1950 and was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War. After 8 weeks of basic training, he was designated as a surgical technician at Fort Belvoir until his honorable discharge in October of 1954. He returned to civilian life working at St. Elizabeth Hospital while attending the University of Dayton to obtain his degree in Education. During these studies, he began teaching at Houston while continuing his education at Defiance College in the summers. Upon graduating with a bachelor's degree in English from Defiance, he earned his teaching license in both elementary and high school. He continued his education by obtaining a Master of Education at Miami University. Buck was a teacher at heart who had a massive impact demonstrated by his service as a classroom educator, high school principal, county administrator, and county superintendent before ultimately retiring in 1989. Upon retirement, Buck took an active role in caring for his two grandchildren Charles and Erin, traveling (45 different countries) with beloved wife Peg, volunteering, and serving on multiple boards including Wilson Memorial Hospital Board, Shelby County Board of Education, Houston School Board, and Children's Service Board. He also served as the organist at the Houston United Congregational Christian Church for 25 years. Buck's affable personality, unbridled friendliness, and life of service will be remembered by the thousands of lives he influenced. A service to honor Buck's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Deacon Robert Gutendorf officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Foundation. Envelopes will be provided. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com