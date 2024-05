Flinn, Michael "Mike" Owen



Michael "Mike" Owen Flinn, 75, of New Carlisle, was called home on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, from 4-8pm at First Baptist Church of New Carlisle, 8870 OH-571, New Carlisle, OH 45344. The funeral service to honor Mike will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10:00am at the church. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





